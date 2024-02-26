DADDY OWEN in tears as RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, asks visiting American televangelist BENNY HINN to pray for her to get a husband (VIDEO).



Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto’s second-born daughter, Charlene, is trending after she asked for prayers to get a husband during the much-hyped crusade hosted by popular American televangelist Benny Hinn at the Nyayo Stadium.

Charlene, 31, stepped to the podium when the preacher asked the faithful if they wanted prayers about something.

He asked her if she had special prayer requests and she whispered in his ears.

A few moments later, the preacher asked everyone to lift their hands toward Charlene and prayed for her to get a husband.

“Give her a husband that will fulfill that call with her.

"Lord, send that young man her way that will be a strength to her, a great support to her.

"She cannot do this alone Lord. She is going into the battlefield to win souls, to take souls from the enemy.

"She needs a husband soon, Lord. Send him her way.

"Let him be exactly what she wants. Everything she wants about her husband grant it, Lord,’’ he said.

“The sky is the limit. Go get them gal,” he added.

There have been rumours that Charlene is dating renowned gospel singer, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen.

Last year in December, Owen took Charlene to visit his mother in the village, sparking rumours that they are dating.

Watch a video of Benny Hinn praying for her to get a husband.

The moment RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, asked visiting American televangelist BENNY HINN to pray for her to get a husband pic.twitter.com/F3xWeD2cKT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.