No man ordinarily abandons his family. It's either the wife's character chased him away or he is busy hustling to provide for the family - Lawyer says



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – A lawyer called Amaechi Emmanuel Nwigwe has said that no man abandons his family without a good reason.

“No man ordinarily abandons his family. It's either the woman in the house has character issues that chase him away from home, or he is busy hustling for money for the family. Men are good people who take the home very seriously. Respect and honour their struggles,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 28, 2024.