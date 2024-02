I enjoyed this year’s Valentine the most - Man who married two women on the same day says as they return from Dubai



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Ghanaian man, Michael Houston, who married his two wives the same day, has said that he had the best Valentine's Day celebration.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, February 26, 2024, after he and his wives returned from Dubai, where they had celebrated their first Valentine together.

“This year's Valentine, na me enjoy pass,” the post partly read.