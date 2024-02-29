"We met as rivals but found friendship and sisterhood" - Co-wives who married their husband on the same day talk about the bond they share



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Two Ghanaian co-wives, Adepa and Deejah Houston who married their husband the same day, have spoken about how they forged a special bond and friendship.

The trio got married late last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Adepa recalled how their rivalry grew into friendship and sisterhood.

“We met as rivals but with the same goals, we found friendship and sisterhood. And now she’s my twinny with the help of our lovely husband, Michael Houston. God bless our home and keep us safe. The Houston twins,” she wrote.

On Deejay’s part, she wrote; “We’ve got our own crown and lifestyle. We are two different people all together but we vibe perfectly. We have our differences we talk, apologize, correct each other and move on,”

Meanwhile, their husband commented on one of their posts, writing: “Relationship without fights is fake, i like how far you two have grown, how you work out your problems without my input anymore, i couldn’t be more proud, you both are the reason our blessings has increased exponentially these days. God with us and we will achieve more, May this peace of the lord remain in our union and generation forever, Amen. I love you my wives."