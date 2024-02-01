NFL star, TRAVIS KELCE, reveals he and TAYLOR SWIFT had been dating for a month before she went to her first Chiefs game in September



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – NFL superstar, Travis Kelce has revealed that he and Taylor Swift had been dating for a month before her first appearance at a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September.

The 34-year-old tight end made a guest appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday before flying out to Las Vegas for Super Bowl preparations.

When asked if he and Taylor had known each before the first sight of her at Arrowhead Stadium, four months ago, the Chiefs No. 87 confirmed that was the case.

While reflecting on the hate and criticism from fans at the start of his relationship with Taylor, which began around last summer, Kelce said:

'It's a beautiful thing, isn't it,' he said of his romance with the singer. 'And hopefully, everybody realizes we're two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that.

'How much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we just have fun with it. We just enjoy every single bit of it.

'Sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been a wonderful year, man.'

Kelce also expressed his happiness to have Taylor on the Chiefs bandwagon heading to the Super Bowl.

On the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast, the Chiefs tight end and his brother, Eagles centre Jason Kelce, joked about how the 12-time Grammy winner has come along at just the right time, which was back in the fall at the start of football season.

'Shout out to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,' Jason Kelce said in the podcast released Wednesday before Travis added with a laugh: 'Shout out to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.'

It's not known yet if Swift will be at the Super Bowl against the 49ers on February 11 in Sin City.