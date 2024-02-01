Argentine footballer, ANGEL DI MARIA snubs CRISTIANO RONALDO as he reveals the best XI he has ever played with



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Argentine and Benfica midfielder, Angel Di Maria has revealed the best players he has ever played with and dramatically left out Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid and PSG winger is planning to retire from international football after the Copa America in the summer.

While he's nearing the end of his Argentina career, the Benfica midfielder was asked in an interview with MARCA to reflect on some of the greatest stars he has shared a pitch with.

Di Maria picked Emiliano Martinez as the best goalkeeper he's ever played with. Otamendi and Mascherano are the two centre-backs on his team.

The winger picked Marcelo as his left back and Sergio Ramos as his right back. In the midfield, he put himself along with Rui Costa and Neymar.

Di Maria picked Lionel Messi as his right winger and Kylian Mbappe as his left winger. The striker he picked was Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Many football fans were shocked that Di Maria did not include Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair played together at Real Madrid for four years, and the Argentinian included two ex-Real Madrid players, Marcelo and Ramos.