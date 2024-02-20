New twist as DCI dispatches detectives and forensic experts to KIPTUM’s home – Are they suspecting he might have been murdered?

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – It appears even the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is suspecting foul play in the death of World Marathon Record holder Kelvin Kiptum.
This is after it launched a new
probe into Kiptum’s death by dispatching a forensics team to the scene of the
accident.
Reports indicate that the team
arrived at the village on Monday afternoon to initiate fresh investigations
into the incident.
According to reports, the team
secured the scene of the accident on Monday afternoon as the detectives sought
to establish the cause of the accident that claimed the life of a legendary
Kenyan athlete and that of his coach.
It is reported that the team
later proceeded to Kiptum’s home in Chepsaimo, Keiyo South Constituency in
Elgeyo Marakwet, where they conducted more investigations.
Speaking to journalists, the
Elgeyo Marakwet County Criminal Investigations Officer, Joshua Chelal confirmed
receiving the team but failed to disclose any details stemming from the
investigations.
“We have just received the team
and it is too early to say anything at this stage,” Chelal stated.
He further expressed his faith
in the team's qualifications, stating that he was confident that the findings
would be conclusive.
The detectives are expected to
consider all angles in the case including establishing further details about
the motives of the four men who visited Kiptum’s home four days before his
death.
Last week, it was established
that the four men were former Uasin Gishu MCAs who had been allegedly sent by a
Chinese company to negotiate a sponsorship deal.
This probe comes after the only
survivor from the car accident, a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey filed a
statement with the police.
Sharon explained that she had
warned the marathoner of the car veering off the road before the accident
occurred, with Kiptum being unable to steer the vehicle back on track.
The filing of the statement
confirmed to the police that Kiptum was behind the wheel on the night of the
fatal crash.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
