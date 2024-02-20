New twist as DCI dispatches detectives and forensic experts to KIPTUM’s home – Are they suspecting he might have been murdered?

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – It appears even the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is suspecting foul play in the death of World Marathon Record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

This is after it launched a new probe into Kiptum’s death by dispatching a forensics team to the scene of the accident.

Reports indicate that the team arrived at the village on Monday afternoon to initiate fresh investigations into the incident.

According to reports, the team secured the scene of the accident on Monday afternoon as the detectives sought to establish the cause of the accident that claimed the life of a legendary Kenyan athlete and that of his coach.

It is reported that the team later proceeded to Kiptum’s home in Chepsaimo, Keiyo South Constituency in Elgeyo Marakwet, where they conducted more investigations.

Speaking to journalists, the Elgeyo Marakwet County Criminal Investigations Officer, Joshua Chelal confirmed receiving the team but failed to disclose any details stemming from the investigations.

“We have just received the team and it is too early to say anything at this stage,” Chelal stated.

He further expressed his faith in the team's qualifications, stating that he was confident that the findings would be conclusive.

The detectives are expected to consider all angles in the case including establishing further details about the motives of the four men who visited Kiptum’s home four days before his death.

Last week, it was established that the four men were former Uasin Gishu MCAs who had been allegedly sent by a Chinese company to negotiate a sponsorship deal.

This probe comes after the only survivor from the car accident, a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey filed a statement with the police.

Sharon explained that she had warned the marathoner of the car veering off the road before the accident occurred, with Kiptum being unable to steer the vehicle back on track.

The filing of the statement confirmed to the police that Kiptum was behind the wheel on the night of the fatal crash.

