Luxury and Comfort: PHOTOs of President RUTO's Nigerian son-in-law's new high-end club in Westlands dubbed Vanguard - It is not a place for hustlers.





Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Nigerian son-in-law, Alexander Ezenagu, has set up a multi-million entertainment joint in Westlands dubbed, Vanguard.

The high-end joint is located at Pramukh Towers.

The luxurious lounge and restaurant only admit patrons aged 25 years and above.

The management is also very strict on the dress code.

It is strategically located on the 8th floor at Pramukh Towers, allowing patrons to enjoy the aerial view of the posh Westlands suburbs.

Alexander tied the knot with Ruto’s daughter in 2021.

It is also emerging that he is behind a concert dubbed Raha Fest which will be headlined by Nigerian singer, Davido at Uhuru Gardens.

He is reportedly paying Davido Ksh 84.6 million to perform.

See photos of his high-end joint.





















