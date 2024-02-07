Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – A new mum has taken to social media to call out her mother-in-law for feeding her two-week-old baby with pineapple.
In a video that has gone viral, the mum said she noticed her
mother-in-law was trying to feed her baby pineapple and she turned it down,
insisting that she cannot give a baby pineapple as her immune system is still
low. She said the mother-in-law got infuriated, packed her things and left her
home.
According to the new mum, her mother-in-law has now resorted
to reporting her to family members, claiming she disrespected her.
‘You see all these people
that come online to talk about mother-in-laws telling you if they don't like
you, don't like them back, they are telling you the truth. Your mother-in-law
nor like you and dey go form good girl? They will never like you. Just return
the same energy or better still just dey your lane.
Mothers-in-law, you people
are doing too much nowadays! What will it profit you trying to ruin your son's
marriage? ‘’ she said
Watch the video she shared below
New mom calls out her mother-in-law for feeding her two-weeks old baby pineapple (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/5jNY6DfCqc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 7, 2024
0 Comments