LADY celebrates as her sister gives birth at age 57



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – A lady called Ehis Enaruna has celebrated after her sister gave birth to a child at the age of 57.

She shared photos of the new mom and her baby in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

“A Big Congratulations To My Beautiful Sister After age of 57 years, God still answer her prayer. Thank you my Lord,” she captioned the post.