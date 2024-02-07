A whole mouse dug out of a patient's esophagus during surgery



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Doctors were shocked to find a whole mouse inside a patient's esophagus during a scan.

The patient visited the hospital needing medical assistance and a CT scan revealed a foreign body with a variable density of soft-tissue parts and bone. It turned out to be a mouse in the man's body. The mouse's tail was positioned at the cervical level and the body at the thoracic level with the esophagus showing a thickened wall with slight edematous changes.

According to Medicaltalks, the man had swallowed the mouse following a bet between friends.

The mouse was successfully removed during surgery. The patient was fortunate to live, but unfortunately the mouse did not survive.

