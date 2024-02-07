A whole mouse dug out of a patient's esophagus during surgery

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Doctors were shocked to find a whole mouse inside a patient's esophagus during a scan.
The patient visited the hospital needing medical assistance
and a CT scan revealed a foreign body with a variable density of soft-tissue
parts and bone. It turned out to be a mouse in the man's body. The mouse's tail
was positioned at the cervical level and the body at the thoracic level with
the esophagus showing a thickened wall with slight edematous changes.
According to Medicaltalks, the man had swallowed the mouse
following a bet between friends.
The mouse was successfully removed during surgery. The
patient was fortunate to live, but unfortunately the mouse did not survive.
