CS MACHOGU now reveals why RUTO did away with many compulsory subjects in High School – Look! This changes everything

CS MACHOGU now reveals why RUTO did away with many compulsory subjects in High School





Tuesday, February 13, 2024

- Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has revealed the real reason why President William Ruto’s government reduced compulsory subjects in High Schools from five to two.

Speaking yesterday, Machogu noted that the old system was restrictive to many candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

He noted that in the current grading system, learners will be required to pick mathematics and one language as compulsory subjects.

"That is why we had to do away with the five compulsory subjects because we found out it was becoming unnecessarily restrictive. So, we decided that we will have only two compulsory subjects," Machogu stated.

Defending the move, Machogu insisted that the government was keen to nurture other talents.

"We want to nurture talent such as athletics, performing arts, drama and others which will form another pathway," the CS added.

In the previous years, five mandatory subjects, which are, Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, two sciences, and one humanity were used while grading a candidate.

At the same time, Machogu hinted at revising the cut-off points for university admissions reiterating that the current system has locked out many students from pursuing their preferred courses.

According to CS Machogu, the changes are aimed at increasing the number of students who qualify for the tertiary education level.

However, he indicated the system will be properly implemented without prejudice or favouring some candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST