CS MACHOGU now reveals why RUTO did away with many compulsory subjects in High School – Look! This changes everything

Speaking yesterday,
Machogu noted that the old system was restrictive to many candidates sitting
for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).
He noted that in the
current grading system, learners will be required to pick mathematics and one
language as compulsory subjects.
"That is why we
had to do away with the five compulsory subjects because we found out it was
becoming unnecessarily restrictive. So, we decided that we will have only two
compulsory subjects," Machogu stated.
Defending the move,
Machogu insisted that the government was keen to nurture other talents.
"We want to
nurture talent such as athletics, performing arts, drama and others which will
form another pathway," the CS added.
In the previous years,
five mandatory subjects, which are, Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, two
sciences, and one humanity were used while grading a candidate.
At the same time,
Machogu hinted at revising the cut-off points for university admissions
reiterating that the current system has locked out many students from pursuing
their preferred courses.
According to CS
Machogu, the changes are aimed at increasing the number of students who qualify
for the tertiary education level.
However, he indicated
the system will be properly implemented without prejudice or favouring some
candidates.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
