Nairobi man shares PHOTOs of a suspected mchele lady who spiked his drink at an entertainment joint and stole Ksh 100,000 from him



Thursday, February 8, 2024 - A suspected mchele lady is wanted by the police after she drugged a man at an entertainment joint in Eastleigh.

The victim was having drinks at a club situated at Eastleigh’s 14th Street when the lady joined him, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

She spiked his drink and stole Ksh 100,000 from his Mpesa account.

He has since reported the matter to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.