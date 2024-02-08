Fireworks as KALONZO now threatens RUTO - See who he is planning to sue over Embakasi gas explosion?



Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to sue the State Department for Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ngeno and his Energy counterpart, Alex Wachira, over the Embakasi gas explosion incident on Thursday last week.

Speaking after visiting the explosion site, Kalonzo said his law firm will move to court to sue the two PSs.

He asked lawyers to work together to ensure the explosion victims get justice.

“I want to ask lawyers we work together; my law firm can go on record along with others and we are clear we may have to sue the Principal Secretary for Environment who is responsible for matters concerning NEMA and the Principal Secretary for Energy oversees matters related to EPRA and licensing,” Kalonzo stated.

At the same time, Kalonzo challenged President William Ruto to ensure the Embakasi gas explosion victims get enough compensation.

“Our aim is specifically to obtain compensation for the affected individuals that befits them during such times when everyone understands the economic challenges, and the cost of living is still on the rise,” Kalonzo added.

The Embakasi gas explosion tragedy happened after a lorry loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge fire that spread quickly in the adjacent areas.

A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and textiles.

Vehicles that were parked near the area of the explosion and various businesses were also razed down by the huge inferno.

Seven people have died following the incident with over three hundred others nursing injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST