Fireworks as KALONZO now threatens RUTO - See who he is planning to sue over Embakasi gas explosion?

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to sue the State Department for Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ngeno and his Energy counterpart, Alex Wachira, over the Embakasi gas explosion incident on Thursday last week.
Speaking after visiting the explosion site, Kalonzo said his law firm will move to court to sue the two PSs.
He asked lawyers to work
together to ensure the explosion victims get justice.
“I want to ask lawyers we work
together; my law firm can go on record along with others and we are clear we
may have to sue the Principal Secretary for Environment who is responsible for
matters concerning NEMA and the Principal Secretary for Energy oversees matters
related to EPRA and licensing,” Kalonzo stated.
At the same time, Kalonzo
challenged President William Ruto to ensure the Embakasi gas explosion victims
get enough compensation.
“Our aim is specifically to
obtain compensation for the affected individuals that befits them during such
times when everyone understands the economic challenges, and the cost of living
is still on the rise,” Kalonzo added.
The Embakasi gas explosion tragedy
happened after a lorry loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge fire that
spread quickly in the adjacent areas.
A flying gas cylinder hit
Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and
textiles.
Vehicles that were parked near
the area of the explosion and various businesses were also razed down by the
huge inferno.
Seven people have died following
the incident with over three hundred others nursing injuries.
