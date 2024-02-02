SHAME as Governor KIHIKA authorises the purchase of Sh 24 million GOLDEN MACE – No wonder TABITHA KARANJA is calling for her impeachment





Friday, February 2, 2024 - Nakuru County Assembly has secretly purchased an 18-carat golden mace worth Sh 24 million.

This has been revealed by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Ken Ngodi, who said if Nakuru had bought a golden mace worth Sh 24 million, Nairobi would purchase a mace worth Sh 30 million.

"It is just the other day when Nakuru County procured a mace worth Sh24 million,” Ngondi said

The Nakuru mace, according to our sources, was procured in secret to prevent a public outcry.

Most counties are buying maces as it is one of the easiest ways to loot public money.

Kenyans are now hoping that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the directorate of criminal investigations will swing into action and see whether governors are siphoning public money while buying such secondary things like maces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.