SHAME as Governor KIHIKA authorises the purchase of Sh 24 million GOLDEN MACE – No wonder TABITHA KARANJA is calling for her impeachment

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Nakuru County Assembly has secretly purchased an 18-carat golden mace worth Sh 24 million.
This has
been revealed by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Ken Ngodi, who said if Nakuru
had bought a golden mace worth Sh 24 million, Nairobi would purchase a mace
worth Sh 30 million.
"It is just the other day
when Nakuru County procured a mace worth Sh24 million,” Ngondi said
The Nakuru mace, according to
our sources, was procured in secret to prevent a public outcry.
Most counties are buying maces
as it is one of the easiest ways to loot public money.
Kenyans are now hoping that the
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the directorate of criminal
investigations will swing into action and see whether governors are siphoning
public money while buying such secondary things like maces.
