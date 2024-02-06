Mystery of a woman who travelled all the way to Kilifi from Nairobi and handed over Ksh 6 Million in cash to controversial pastor EZEKIEL ODERO (VIDEO).





Tuesday, 6 February 2024 - A mama mboga from Burma Market in Nairobi has left tongues wagging after she went to Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Church in Kilifi and presented Ksh 6 million in cash to him.

The distraught trader sought the pastor’s assistance to bless and pray for the cash which she claimed belonged to her son.

He had allegedly concealed the amount in dollar denominations inside his car.



The woman's concerns stemmed from her son's decision to invite officers from the 'Criminal Investigation Department (CID)' to her residence along Jogoo Road.

The son claimed that the detectives were his longtime friends.

The officers then stumbled upon the amount, Ksh10 million in total before they drove with his son to a nearby bank and exchanged the cash in dollars for Kenyan currency.



According to the woman, the officers claimed a share of Ksh4 million and drove the son back to his home with over Ksh6 million.

They reportedly instructed her to board their vehicle before handing over the Ksh 6 million cash in six piles to her.

They dropped her off at Burma Market a few minutes later and disappeared with her son.

“I don't know whether to cry or to laugh because I am so confused,” she stated while questioning the source of the funds as her son works as a taxi driver.

She failed to understand whether the money was a reward or proceeds of crime and requested the pastor to pray and sanitise the money.

Pastor Ezekiel said he will provide security to the woman until she locates her son.

“I will give you a place to stay until we know the truth. You will be accompanied by my security to record a statement,” he said.



“When the police want to know more details, we will comply so that the money can get back to its rightful owner,” he added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.