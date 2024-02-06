Mystery of a woman who travelled all the way to Kilifi from Nairobi and handed over Ksh 6 Million in cash to controversial pastor EZEKIEL ODERO (VIDEO).

The distraught trader
sought the pastor’s assistance to bless and pray for the cash which she claimed
belonged to her son.
He had allegedly
concealed the amount in dollar denominations inside his
car.
The woman's concerns stemmed from her son's decision to invite officers from the 'Criminal Investigation Department (CID)' to her residence along Jogoo Road.
The
son claimed that the detectives were his longtime friends.
The officers then stumbled upon the amount,
Ksh10 million in total before they drove with his son to a nearby bank and
exchanged the cash in dollars for Kenyan currency.
According to the woman, the officers claimed a share of Ksh4 million and drove the son back to his home with over Ksh6 million.
They reportedly
instructed her to board their vehicle before handing over the Ksh 6 million
cash in six piles to her.
They dropped her off
at Burma Market a few minutes later and disappeared with her son.
“I don't know whether to cry or to laugh because I am so confused,” she stated while
questioning the source of the funds as her son works as a taxi driver.
She failed to
understand whether the money was a reward or proceeds of crime and requested
the pastor to pray and sanitise the money.
Pastor Ezekiel said he
will provide security to the woman until she locates her son.
“I will
give you a place to stay until we know the truth. You will be accompanied by my
security to record a statement,”
he said.
“When the police want to know more details, we will comply so that the money can get back to its rightful owner,” he added.
