When Dr. NGUGI KIMONJO, a former lecturer at Moi University, narrated how he almost surrendered his prime land to controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR after being brainwashed.



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former Moi University lecturer, Dr Ngugi Kimonjo, was once an ardent follower of controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church.

Dr. Ngugi once narrated how he almost surrendered his piece of land to Owuor to build a church after being brainwashed.

Here are the posts.









