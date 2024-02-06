Joke of the day as WAITITU claims that RUTO promised him the Deputy President position prior to the 2022 elections.

In an interview with Kameme FM
on Monday, Waititu, who is among political orphans betrayed by Ruto, claimed that
former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his Nyandarua counterpart, Francis
Kimemia, were also among three politicians from the region, who were promised
the second in command post by Ruto.
However, Waititu said he was
shocked that none of the three leaders made it to the final list of the persons
who were considered as Ruto's running mate in the August 9, 2022 poll.
He suggested that the leaders
could have been left out for being 'hard-headed'.
According to him, Ruto, who went
on to emerge victorious in the presidential race, was keen on working with
political newbies.
"Ruto's strategy is to kick out politicians of the older generation.
"He just wants newbies.
"While Ruto was Deputy President, he called me, alongside Kiraitu Murungi and Francis Kimemia, and promised us that one of us would be his running mate.
"I think he did not
pick any of us since we are all hard-headed," Waititu, who lost his seat
through an impeachment in 2020, said.
At the same time, the former
county chief faulted Ruto over unfulfilled campaign pledges, claiming the Head
of State had deceived the nation.
"I had so much faith in
Ruto's campaign pledges but we were all deceived," he added.
Waititu also distanced himself
from the Kenya Kwanza government, saying he no longer considers himself a
member of the ruling party.
