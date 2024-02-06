Joke of the day as WAITITU claims that RUTO promised him the Deputy President position prior to the 2022 elections.





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has surprised Kenyans after he claimed that President William Ruto promised him the deputy President post when he was campaigning for his presidency in 2022.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, Waititu, who is among political orphans betrayed by Ruto, claimed that former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his Nyandarua counterpart, Francis Kimemia, were also among three politicians from the region, who were promised the second in command post by Ruto.

However, Waititu said he was shocked that none of the three leaders made it to the final list of the persons who were considered as Ruto's running mate in the August 9, 2022 poll.

He suggested that the leaders could have been left out for being 'hard-headed'.

According to him, Ruto, who went on to emerge victorious in the presidential race, was keen on working with political newbies.

"Ruto's strategy is to kick out politicians of the older generation.

"He just wants newbies.

"While Ruto was Deputy President, he called me, alongside Kiraitu Murungi and Francis Kimemia, and promised us that one of us would be his running mate.

"I think he did not pick any of us since we are all hard-headed," Waititu, who lost his seat through an impeachment in 2020, said.

At the same time, the former county chief faulted Ruto over unfulfilled campaign pledges, claiming the Head of State had deceived the nation.

"I had so much faith in Ruto's campaign pledges but we were all deceived," he added.

Waititu also distanced himself from the Kenya Kwanza government, saying he no longer considers himself a member of the ruling party.

