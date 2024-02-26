Pastor NG’ANG’A says he was not recognized during BENNY HINN’s crusade at NYAYO Stadium.



Monday, February 26, 2024 - Controversial pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has expressed his anger after Pastor Benny Hinn's crusade organizers failed to recognise him on Saturday during a crusade at Nyayo stadium.

Speaking at his Neno Evangelism Ministry church in Nairobi on Sunday, Ng'ang'a said he did not get enough respect at the event, as he was only mentioned once and was also seated far away from the main stage.

“I am a man of tactics. I was put to sit somewhere at a table that was not so close. I was only recognised once. Greet somebody and tell them to mind your own business,” he said.

It should be noted that Pastor Ng'ang'a's church's TV channel, Sasa TV, also broadcasted Hinn's event.

The crusade started on Saturday, February 24, and ended on Sunday, February 25.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, who invited the televangelist to Kenya, was among the attendees of the crusade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST