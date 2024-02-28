KANDARA electorate elected a clown named CHEGE NJUGUNA – See how he was threatening RAILA ODINGA with ‘village’ English (VIDEO)



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Kandara Member of Parliament, Chege Njuguna, has embarrassed himself badly after he was captured in a video threatening former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the video, the visibly drunk lawmaker uses his village English to threaten to arrest the former Premier.

Some social media influencers like Pauline Njoroge wondered how Kandara residents elected this clown as an MP.

“Let’s catch up with the honorable member of Kandara constituency, Chege Njuguna, reporting live from Murang’a county!

"Yaani watu wa Kandara mliangalia constituency mzima mkaona this one was the best to represent you at the national level?” Pauline wondered on X

Here is the video of Mheshimiwa Chege Njuguna embarrassing himself with poor English while threatening Raila who is an enigma in Kenyan politics.

Let’s catch up with the honorable member for Kandara constituency, Chege Njuguna, reporting live from Murang’a county!



Yaani watu wa Kandara mliangalia constituency mzima mkaona this one was the best to represent you at the national level? pic.twitter.com/MqLuyR84Ed — Pauline Njoroge (@paulinenjoroge) February 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST