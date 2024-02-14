Mulot Boys: DCI parades the faces of notorious Kalenjin fraudsters behind electronic fraud in Bomet, Kericho and Nakuru Counties (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Two suspected members of an armed gang that has been the nightmare of Bomet, Kericho, and Nakuru County residents have been arrested in an ongoing operation to weed out the criminal syndicate which is also notorious for electronic fraud.
Kevin
Kiplangat aka Elvis, 31, and Evan Kiprotich Chirchir aka Protio, 22 were
arrested in the Mulot and Chepalungu areas of Bomet respectively.
The
ongoing operation is spearheaded by detectives from DCI Headquarters, following
numerous complaints of sim swap fraud by known gang members, most of whom have
ongoing court cases across the country.
The
arrested two have been booked at Litein Police Station pending identification
parade and arraignment in Kericho Law Courts for a violent robbery reported at
the station on December 29, 2023.
After
arraignment for the charge, the suspects will also be processed by other
stations where electronic fraud cases implicating them have been reported.
