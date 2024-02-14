Mulot Boys: DCI parades the faces of notorious Kalenjin fraudsters behind electronic fraud in Bomet, Kericho and Nakuru Counties (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Two suspected members of an armed gang that has been the nightmare of Bomet, Kericho, and Nakuru County residents have been arrested in an ongoing operation to weed out the criminal syndicate which is also notorious for electronic fraud.

Kevin Kiplangat aka Elvis, 31, and Evan Kiprotich Chirchir aka Protio, 22 were arrested in the Mulot and Chepalungu areas of Bomet respectively.

The ongoing operation is spearheaded by detectives from DCI Headquarters, following numerous complaints of sim swap fraud by known gang members, most of whom have ongoing court cases across the country.

The arrested two have been booked at Litein Police Station pending identification parade and arraignment in Kericho Law Courts for a violent robbery reported at the station on December 29, 2023.

After arraignment for the charge, the suspects will also be processed by other stations where electronic fraud cases implicating them have been reported.