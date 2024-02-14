Twist in KELVIN KIPTUM’s tragic death – See what police discovered about his ill-fated car after thorough investigations?

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge has detailed preliminary findings on investigations done on marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum's car amid allegations of foul play by his family.

According to the police boss, police established that the car was in good mechanical condition at the time of his death.

Mulinge detailed that the investigations encompassed an in-depth analysis of the vehicle's light system, tyres, and brakes.

On the other hand, he maintained that further analysis would be done on the vehicle as they seek to address concerns raised by the family of the marathoner.

"The examiner said there was no pre-accident evidence of a mechanical breakdown, which basically means it had good breaks, tyres, lights, everything mechanically okay," he stated.

Notably, police investigations will also seek to establish the authenticity of other reports that claim that the marathoner may have lost control of the car given that they were driving at a high speed.

Kiptum's family had called for investigations into their kin's death which they stated was premature.

The athlete's father, Samson Cheruiyot, alleged that they were visited by unknown men who did not disclose their identity and the reasons for their visit, four days before the incident.

Kiptum died on Sunday evening while in the company of his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana.

A woman who was accompanying the two survived the accident and was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to lay the athlete to rest on Saturday, February 24.

The Kenyan DAILY POST