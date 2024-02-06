Mt Kenya leaders come to the defense of CJ MARTHA KOOME after RAILA claimed RUTO wants to replace her with CHEBUKATI





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stirred a storm in the Mt Kenya region following his claims last week that President William Ruto is planning to oust the current Chief Justice Martha Koome and replace her with his puppet, who happens to be the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

On Saturday, Raila claimed that Ruto wants to appoint Chebukati as a Court of Appeal Judge and subsequently promote him to the position of Chief Justice during the 2027 presidential campaigns.

But speaking over the weekend, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina defended Chief Justice Martha Koome against attempts to oust her.

“I saw the other day someone filed a petition to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

"We love her, and she is doing her work. Let her do her work.

"I’m a lawyer, I respect the institution and independence of the judiciary,” Njeri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.