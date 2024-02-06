Pesa iko and I am going to buy several high-end hotels - RUTO’s CS ALFRED MUTUA declares as Kenyans struggle to put food on the table

This
comes even as the majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the
high cost of living that has been worsened by President William Ruto’s economic
policies.
Speaking
in Malindi during a tourism stakeholder and public participation meeting, Mutua
declared that he is willing to purchase hotels in a bid to reap from what he
described as projected profits that the sector is expected to realise due to an
impending visitor boom.
The CS
stated that he aimed to make the tourism industry profitable and that it would
generate huge profits.
Addressing
the stakeholders, Mutua stated, “If you are thinking of selling your hotel let
me know because I will buy it and I will be making a lot of money very soon.”
The
public participation engagement involved stakeholders in the tourism industry,
including hotel owners, tour operators, residents, and representatives from
various community organisations.
During
the meeting, he also promised the stakeholders to make the tourism industry in
Kenya value-based to build on the forex exchange that is brought in.
The CS
emphasised that Kenya’s tourism industry not only needed numbers but also
needed to be upgraded to value-based tourism rather than cheap tourism.
“We
don’t want cheap tourism. This region will be the Miami of Africa, the Riviera
of Africa,” Mutua stated.
He noted
that most of the challenges experienced in the industry over the past 15 years
are problems that the government would solve within a short period.
