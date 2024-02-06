Pesa iko and I am going to buy several high-end hotels - RUTO’s CS ALFRED MUTUA declares as Kenyans struggle to put food on the table





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has left Kenyans taking in hashed tones after he vowed to buy several high-end hotels.

This comes even as the majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living that has been worsened by President William Ruto’s economic policies.

Speaking in Malindi during a tourism stakeholder and public participation meeting, Mutua declared that he is willing to purchase hotels in a bid to reap from what he described as projected profits that the sector is expected to realise due to an impending visitor boom.

The CS stated that he aimed to make the tourism industry profitable and that it would generate huge profits.

Addressing the stakeholders, Mutua stated, “If you are thinking of selling your hotel let me know because I will buy it and I will be making a lot of money very soon.”

The public participation engagement involved stakeholders in the tourism industry, including hotel owners, tour operators, residents, and representatives from various community organisations.

During the meeting, he also promised the stakeholders to make the tourism industry in Kenya value-based to build on the forex exchange that is brought in.

The CS emphasised that Kenya’s tourism industry not only needed numbers but also needed to be upgraded to value-based tourism rather than cheap tourism.

“We don’t want cheap tourism. This region will be the Miami of Africa, the Riviera of Africa,” Mutua stated.

He noted that most of the challenges experienced in the industry over the past 15 years are problems that the government would solve within a short period.

