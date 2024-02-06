Fresh twist as homicide detectives take over investigations into the sudden demise of actor CHARLES OUDA and visit his fiancee’s house - Are they suspecting foul play?





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Homicide detectives have commenced investigations into the sudden death of Former Makutano Junction actor Charles Ouda.

The team from DCI headquarters are seeking to establish whether the celebrated actor was killed or died by suicide.

His family has yet to reveal the cause of his death but sources have revealed that he hanged himself using a belt on the balcony of his fianceé’s apartment in Westlands, Nairobi after excusing himself to go and smoke.

He moved into the apartment after proposing to his fiancé Ciru Muiruri, a former BBC journalist.

A team from the DCI headquarters visited the scene on Monday as part of the investigations into the incident.

The detectives talked to those who discovered the body as they try to establish whether there was any foul play.

An autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday to establish how he died.

“They want to know what happened,” an officer aware of the incident said.

The actor was last seen attending a party for the cast of Maisha Magic’s “Salem” TV series on the day he died

There are also no reports of him suffering from any known ailments, according to those familiar with him.

