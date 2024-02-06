Fresh twist as homicide detectives take over investigations into the sudden demise of actor CHARLES OUDA and visit his fiancee’s house - Are they suspecting foul play?

The team from DCI
headquarters are seeking to establish whether the celebrated actor was killed
or died by suicide.
His
family has yet to reveal the cause of his death but sources have revealed that he
hanged himself using a belt on the balcony of his fianceé’s apartment in Westlands,
Nairobi after excusing himself to go and smoke.
He moved into the apartment after proposing to his fiancé Ciru Muiruri,
a former BBC journalist.
A team
from the DCI headquarters visited the scene on Monday as part of the
investigations into the incident.
The detectives talked to those who discovered the body as they try to
establish whether there was any foul play.
An autopsy is set to
take place on Tuesday to establish how he died.
“They want to know what
happened,” an officer aware of the incident said.
The
actor was last seen attending a party for the cast of Maisha Magic’s “Salem” TV
series on the day he died
There
are also no reports of him suffering from any known ailments, according to
those familiar with him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
