MT KENYA is fully behind you Mr President!! – GACHAGUA tells RUTO as he begins 3 day tour of the vote-rich region

Speaking in Lari constituency, Kiambu County, when the
president commissioned a Sh150 million modern market at the Soko Mjinga on
Wednesday, Gachagua said despite the 'small noise' created by the media, the
region is still behind the President.
The second in command also urged the president to help the
people of Utheri wa Lari to get title deeds as well as to revive the uplands
factory so that the locals could get employment opportunities.
He further urged Kenyans to give the President time to steer
the country and help in the realization of development agendas.
He took the opportunity to thank the electorates for
electing the Kenya Kwanza administration.
He warned Mount Kenya leaders of dividing the region based
on the Counties.
“We will speak with one voice and rally behind the president
for the realization of the projects, “he said.
