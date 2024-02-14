MT KENYA is fully behind you Mr President!! – GACHAGUA tells RUTO as he begins 3 day tour of the vote-rich region





Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured President William Ruto that Mt Kenya residents are fully behind his government.

Speaking in Lari constituency, Kiambu County, when the president commissioned a Sh150 million modern market at the Soko Mjinga on Wednesday, Gachagua said despite the 'small noise' created by the media, the region is still behind the President.

The second in command also urged the president to help the people of Utheri wa Lari to get title deeds as well as to revive the uplands factory so that the locals could get employment opportunities.

He further urged Kenyans to give the President time to steer the country and help in the realization of development agendas.

He took the opportunity to thank the electorates for electing the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He warned Mount Kenya leaders of dividing the region based on the Counties.

“We will speak with one voice and rally behind the president for the realization of the projects, “he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST