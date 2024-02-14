MIGUNA MIGUNA blasts AHMEDNASIR for attacking CJ MARTHA KOOME – This is below the belt!

Tuesday, February 14, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has attacked Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, for constantly criticising Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In his latest attack on Wednesday, Ahmednasir sneered at the meeting between Koome and the Ford Foundation Global Board led by its President, Darren Walker.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir revised his claims that the Supreme Court of Kenya was corrupt and needed to be disbanded.

"Both the Ford Foundation and Darren Walker must know too well that the Kenyan Supreme Court is a rotten court not fit for purpose and ripe to be disbanded," Ahmednasir said.

However, Miguna tore into Ahmednasir's criticism, saying he was expressing his views incomprehensibly.

According to the controversial barrister, Ahmednasir should strive to argue his opinion about Koome's shortcomings reasonably.

"Ahmednasir, when you publish a criticism of CJ Martha Koome for being incoherent (and I agree she is), try doing so coherently.

Your posts, like your speech, are also loudly incoherent," Miguna wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST