Model charged with killing her boyfriend allegedly threatened to burn a teen's house for rejecting her



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Former model Courtney Clenney, who is currently awaiting trial on charges she murdered her boyfriend, had threatened to burn down a teen’s home after he rejected her advances, according to a report.

Courtney Clenney remains behind bars as she awaits trial for fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli in their luxury Miami apartment in April 2022 after a heated argument.

Courtney claimed she plunged a knife into Obumseli in self-defense. She wasn’t arrested until August of that year.

Clenney moved to her parents’ home in Austin soon after the bloody killing and later bought a million dollar home for herself down the street.

A resident of the area told NBC Miami how Clenney threatened his teen son after he spurned her request to kiss her.

Just two months after fatally stabbing Obumseli, Clenney allegedly spotted the victim while out on a walk in the quiet Travis County neighborhood.

She asked the teen to walk her home and he obliged, the man’s father told NBC.

They sat down at some point during the stroll and Clenney repeatedly asked the teen to kiss her — but he declined.

Clenney was visibly intoxicated at the time, the teen's father said.

“I’m going to burn your house!” the enraged model threatened, according to the outlet. “I’m going to burn that s–t down!”

The frightened teen then called his father, who arrived at the scene.

“Then she freaked out,” he said. “She approached me. She started slapping me as I was standing between her and my son.”

The man said they had no idea at the time that Clenney had killed someone weeks prior — and that they would have filed a police report if they had known her history.

“I will tell you that that person is aggressive,” the dad said. “That person is inclined to hurt somebody. Especially when she is under the influence. I’m not a judge or a jury, but I can tell you this person is disturbed. She’s a menace.”