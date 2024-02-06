Model charged with killing her boyfriend allegedly threatened to burn a teen's house for rejecting her

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Former model Courtney Clenney, who is currently awaiting trial on charges she murdered her boyfriend, had threatened to burn down a teen’s home after he rejected her advances, according to a report.
Courtney Clenney remains behind bars as she awaits trial for
fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli in their luxury Miami apartment in April
2022 after a heated argument.
Courtney claimed she plunged a knife into Obumseli in
self-defense. She wasn’t arrested until August of that year.
Clenney moved to her parents’ home in Austin soon after the
bloody killing and later bought a million dollar home for herself down the
street.
A resident of the area told NBC Miami how Clenney threatened
his teen son after he spurned her request to kiss her.
Just two months after fatally stabbing Obumseli, Clenney
allegedly spotted the victim while out on a walk in the quiet Travis County
neighborhood.
She asked the teen to walk her home and he obliged, the
man’s father told NBC.
They sat down at some point during the stroll and Clenney
repeatedly asked the teen to kiss her — but he declined.
Clenney was visibly intoxicated at the time, the teen's
father said.
“I’m going to burn your house!” the enraged model
threatened, according to the outlet. “I’m going to burn that s–t down!”
The frightened teen then called his father, who arrived at
the scene.
“Then she freaked out,” he said. “She approached me. She
started slapping me as I was standing between her and my son.”
The man said they had no idea at the time that Clenney had
killed someone weeks prior — and that they would have filed a police report if
they had known her history.
“I will tell you that that person is aggressive,” the dad
said. “That person is inclined to hurt somebody. Especially when she is under
the influence. I’m not a judge or a jury, but I can tell you this person is
disturbed. She’s a menace.”
