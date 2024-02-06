LADY discredits Church’s claim of healing her deaf and dumb sister (VIDEO)



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – A lady has discredited a church’s claim of healing her sister who is suffering from hearing and speech impairment.

Taking to Tiktok, she shared a poster of the church which had a photo of her sister with a caption that read;

‘Sis Ekoma- 30 years Deaf and Dumb healed’

The lady said nothing like this happened as her sister is at home and is still Deaf and Dumb.

Watch the video below