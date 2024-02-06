Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – A lady has discredited a church’s claim of healing her sister who is suffering from hearing and speech impairment.
Taking to Tiktok, she shared a poster of the church which
had a photo of her sister with a caption that read;
‘Sis Ekoma- 30 years Deaf and
Dumb healed’
The lady said nothing like this happened as her sister is at
home and is still Deaf and Dumb.
Watch the video below
LADY discredits Church’s claim of healing her deaf and dumb sister (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/KPqoAx1wXQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 6, 2024
0 Comments