Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said her friends are not permitted to “shine teeth” with her man as she doesn't trust them.
In the snap she shared, Nkechi stated that her friends are
not permitted to call her man and tell him they are stranded.
She also talked about the story of a lady that
got pregnant for her friend’s boyfriend and then told the friend to “do
her worst”.
Nkechi also said her friends are not permitted to be with a
man she dumped.
According to her, she knows why she dumped the person and
them being with him means they have had feelings for him.
Watch
As my friend, you are not permitted to shine teeth with my man. I trust him but I don’t trust you - Actress NKECHI BLESSING SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/KyK2OVphry— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 6, 2024
