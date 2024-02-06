As my friend, you are not permitted to shine teeth with my man. I trust him but I don’t trust you - Actress NKECHI BLESSING SUNDAY



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said her friends are not permitted to “shine teeth” with her man as she doesn't trust them.

In the snap she shared, Nkechi stated that her friends are not permitted to call her man and tell him they are stranded.

She also talked about the story of a lady that got pregnant for her friend’s boyfriend and then told the friend to “do her worst”.

Nkechi also said her friends are not permitted to be with a man she dumped.

According to her, she knows why she dumped the person and them being with him means they have had feelings for him.

