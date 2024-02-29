Government officials pictured misusing sky trucks donated to the military for special operations - This country has gone to the dogs (PHOTO).

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - An X user has called out some Kenyan government officials who were pictured flying around with one of the sky trucks donated to the military by the US government for special operations.

The sky trucks are supposed to be used by the military personnel when conducting special operations, but the government officials were pictured using one of the sky trucks to joy ride.

“The US Government donated these sky trucks to the military for Spec Ops but they're now fully engaged in flying government honchos across the country,’’ wrote the X user.





See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.