Men are afraid to date me and think I am a transgender - Bearded LADY opens up about her struggles (VIDEO)



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – A Tanzanian woman, Elsie, who suffers from a rare condition known as Hirsutism which causes her to grow facial hair, has opened up about her struggles.

Elsie has been living with Hirsutism since she was a child, and has faced many challenges and hardships because of it.

In an interview with Wasafi Media, she revealed some reasons why men avoid falling in love with her or dating her, and how people often mistake her for a transgender

The mother of one said that she has been tagged a transgender by many people who do not understand her condition.

Elsie explained men are afraid to date her because they think she is transgender.

She said that men often ask her friends if she is a real woman or transgender, and that they lose interest in her once they find out about her facial hair.

Elsie said that she has accepted herself the way she is and that she believes that God created her this way for a purpose. She said that she is not different from other women.

“I accepted myself because it’s natural. I was given by God. But there are a lot of challenges that I do face. Some people think I am transgender, but I would like to clarify that I am a woman. I have been blessed with one daughter and I am just okay. Many people wonder when they see me because I look different, but I am just like any other woman. Men fear me and they go around asking my friends if I am a real woman or transgender," she said.