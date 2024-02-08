"I'll pray your wife stops going to Hawaii with other men" SUGE KNIGHT deals SNOOP DOGG a low blow after he prayed for him to find peace

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Suge Knight had some words for Snoop Dogg after the former Death Row Records rapper said he would pray for him.
Snoop Dogg had gone under an IG post of a VladTV article
that mentioned Death Row Records founder, Suge Knight, making allegations about
Diddy, Russell Simmons, Andre Harrell, and Dr. Dre.
Snoop wrote, "Smh I'm praying for that brother that he finds peace."
Snoop made the statement even though Suge did not mention
him and it is believed he did so because last year, Suge demanded answers from
Snoop Dogg over 2Pac’s murder, saying his former artist has some “explaining”
to do.
Suge, the founder of Death Row Records who is currently
incarcerated, questioned Snoop’s role in the death of the rap legend in Nov.
2023.
After Snoop left a comment earlier this week praying Suge
finds peace, Suge took to X to hit back.
Suge posted a picture of Snoop's wife in Hawaii with another man and wrote, "You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I'll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!#snoopdog #bosslady."
Suge wasn't quite done as he returned with another post
where he shared a video of Snoop talking to someone who owed him money at one
of his parties.
"If you only could act like this when the camera
rolling Snoop Dogg!!!#snoopdog #underdogg #fakecrip," Suge wrote.
0 Comments