Meet the Luo lady who moved to court to stop KELVIN KIPTUM's burial, claiming she sired a baby with him and demanded a share of his estate (PHOTOs).





Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A 22-year-old lady moved to the High Court in Eldoret to stop the burial of renowned marathoner, Kelvin Kiptum, claiming that she sired a baby girl aged one year and seven months with him.

Edna Awour wanted the court to stop the burial until she and her baby were recognized as beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate.

However, Magistrate Robert Wananda refused to issue an order stopping the burial.

Edna had approached the court through a certificate of urgency to stop the body from being removed from the Eldoret Hospital mortuary for burial at his home in Naiberi.

In her application through lawyer Joseph Ayaro, she also asked the court to issue an order for DNA samples to be taken from the body to be sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute or any other public institution to establish the paternity of the minor.

She claimed the deceased was the biological father to their daughter and therefore, she has a right to benefit from his multi-million estate.

She told Justice Ananda that the deceased’s family had not only refused to recognize her as part of the family but had also failed to include the minor’s name in the eulogy and other funeral arrangements as expected.

She argued that before Kiptum died in a grisly road accident, he had been caring for the minor and taking care of all her needs.

“The deceased had recognised me along with the minor and he took good care of us as part of his family until his death two weeks ago,” she said.

She went on to claim that on the fateful day Kiptum died, he had communicated with her to inquire about the child's well-being and promised to send her money for her upkeep and other basic needs.

The magistrate dismissed her application and noted the burial preparations were at an advanced stage.

"The arrangements for the burial of the deceased are at an advanced stage and therefore stopping the burial may be disruptive considering the resources that have been put into preparing for the burial," Justice Wananda ruled.





