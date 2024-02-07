Meet a Kikuyu lady who sired a kid with President MOI’s late son JONATHAN and is demanding half of his wealth - She has other 2 kids with different men.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Faith Nyambura, a lady who sired a kid with Former President Moi’s late son Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi, has filed an urgent court case to secure Ksh.2.5 million for her son’s medical expenses.
Faith has also accused the larger Moi
family of sidelining her children in the distribution of Moi’s extensive
estate.
As of May 2022, the Moi family had an
estimated net worth of over KSh 335 billion (approximately USD 2.05
billion).
Jonathan Moi, the
former rally driver died on Easter weekend on April 19, 2019.
At the time of his death, he had not written a
will.
In a statement
through her legal representative, Faith is urging the court to compel the
administrator of
Jonathan Moi’s estate to
release Ksh.2.5 million for medical bills, emphasizing the urgency of the
matter while awaiting the resolution of an ongoing inheritance case, where she
is demanding half of Jonathan’s wealth.
Faith alleges that she
used to receive KSh 1 million
monthly upkeep fees from Jonathan Moi before he died.
She alleges that Zehrabhanu Janmohamed, the
lawyer representing the executor, has reportedly been uncooperative in
revealing any details about Moi’s assets.
Faith further claims that Janmohamed is
actively working against her interests, allegedly with the support of some of
Moi’s sons.
Faith’s lawyer further asserts that despite
the family’s financial resources, Janmohamed has purportedly refused to
disclose any funds from Moi’s estate.
As a result, Faith claims she has been
compelled to seek financial assistance for her child through a pay bill number,
highlighting the challenging circumstances she faces within her own family.
It is now emerging that she has two other kids with different men.
"She is currently involved in an ongoing court case fighting for half of the late JT's wealth.
"The question is, does she appear like someone who is poor in this video?
"This socialite bimbo has an agenda, she should stop her blackmail,’’ he wrote on his account.
Faith Milkah has a baby boy with the late JT, and she also has two children with different fathers. She is currently involved in an ongoing court case fighting for half of the late JT's wealth. The question is, does she appear like someone who is poor in this video? This… pic.twitter.com/sSS6MuBfZv— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) February 6, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments