Shock as Kenya is ranked second-best in Africa in terms of healthcare despite the many challenges – Look! RUTO is overworking!

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – President William Ruto’s ‘draconian’ policies seem to be working after all.
This is after Kenya was ranked as having the
second-best healthcare system in Africa by Numbeo - the world’s largest cost of
living database.
Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of
quality-of-life data, revealed that only South Africa beat Kenya in terms of
quality healthcare offered to citizens.
Noteworthy, Kenya was the only East African
nation in the top 7 countries in Africa offering quality healthcare.
Kenya scored 61.1 in Health Care Index which
was bettered by South Africa at 64.0.
“Health Care Index is an estimation that
evaluates the overall quality of the healthcare system, including factors such
as healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, and costs,” Numbeo
explains.
The Health Care Index is crucial as it
provides an assessment of the healthcare infrastructure, services, and
resources available in a specific location.
Apart from the Health Care Index, Numbeo
further uses the Health Care Exp Index which looks at the quality of the healthcare
system by emphasizing the positive aspects.
In the Health Care Exp Index, Kenya scored an
impressive 108.3 but was again bettered by South Africa at 115.3.
Other countries that featured in the top seven
included Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco.
Only South Africa and Kenya had a Health Care
Index of above 60 with Tunisia and Algeria scoring 57.0 and 54.7
respectively.
Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco were all under 50
on the Health Care Index at 48.7, 47.5, and 44.7 respectively.
The ranking comes at a time when Ruto’s
administration is seeking to improve the healthcare system through the rollout
of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).
Once fully implemented, Kenya will join an
elite club dominated by developed nations that offer universal health
coverage to its citizens.
