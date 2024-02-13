Manchester United legend, RIO FERDINAND, says that BUKAYO SAKA is not 'world-class' talent



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has insisted that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is not a 'world-class' talent.

The England winger, 22, starred in Arsenal's recent 6-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, scoring a brace and achieving a milestone.

Saka became the youngest player in more than 40 years to reach 50 goals for Arsenal and also took his total goal contributions to 100 exactly.

Despite his performance, former Manchester United center-back Ferdinand is not convinced the player is 'world-class'.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand said: 'Not yet. Listen, I think Saka's been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid.

'But I think, it's almost like what is world-class? He hasn't done it in the Champions League, has he? I'm talking in the nitty-gritty stages,' he said.

'Saka's top, don't get me wrong. He's not world-class yet.'