The TAYLOR SWIFT effect! Super Bowl 2024 was the most watched Super Bowl of all time with 123.4m viewers

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers brought in an average of 123.4 million viewers, the highest number of people watching the same broadcast in the history of television.
The Chiefs, flanked by support from Taylor Swift for her
tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a
gripping overtime win to merge victorious in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, the Kansas City
Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That
shattered last year's mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City's last-play victory
over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7% increase.
The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision
and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL's digital platforms.
Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least
part of the game across all networks, a 10% jump over last year's figure of
183.6 million.
The CBS broadcast averaged 120 million. The network's
previous mark for its most-watched Super Bowl was 112.34 million for the 2016
game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.
Sunday's game was only the second of the 58 Super Bowls to
go to overtime. The previous one was in 2017 when the New England Patriots
rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
"I was managing my expectations, but I had a bit of
hope that it would happen," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said of
Sunday's overtime session, which was set up when San Francisco kicker Jake
Moody had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter that kept it a
three-point game.
"I can't imagine a Super Bowl any better or more
exciting than this."
0 Comments