The TAYLOR SWIFT effect! Super Bowl 2024 was the most watched Super Bowl of all time with 123.4m viewers



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers brought in an average of 123.4 million viewers, the highest number of people watching the same broadcast in the history of television.

The Chiefs, flanked by support from Taylor Swift for her tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a gripping overtime win to merge victorious in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered last year's mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City's last-play victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7% increase.

The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL's digital platforms.

Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least part of the game across all networks, a 10% jump over last year's figure of 183.6 million.

The CBS broadcast averaged 120 million. The network's previous mark for its most-watched Super Bowl was 112.34 million for the 2016 game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday's game was only the second of the 58 Super Bowls to go to overtime. The previous one was in 2017 when the New England Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

"I was managing my expectations, but I had a bit of hope that it would happen," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said of Sunday's overtime session, which was set up when San Francisco kicker Jake Moody had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter that kept it a three-point game.

"I can't imagine a Super Bowl any better or more exciting than this."