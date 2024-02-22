Detectives unearth shocking revelations after analyzing a phone belonging to the wife of murdered Indian businessman JAYESH KUMAR - Fear women.

Velji Jayaben was arrested on Wednesday after detectives
conducted a forensic analysis and discovered that she was in communication with one of the four suspects in police
custody, on the day her husband was killed and his body doused in acid.
It is believed that she sought
the services of the suspect to discipline her husband after frequent domestic
squabbles.
She is reported to have asked
the suspect to help discipline and torture her husband as the two had
disagreements.
The suspect agreed and recruited
others to execute the plan.
However, they ended up killing
her husband.
A phone analysis indicated that
the suspect sent a message to Jayaben informing her that they had finished the
job.
She was however disturbed that
the husband had been killed yet the plan was just to beat and warn him.
On the fateful day the
businessman was abducted and murdered, he was captured on CCTV walking in the
company of his wife and son.
His wife allegedly made a call
to the suspects to abduct him.
His body was found dumped in
Lukenya, Machakos County.
