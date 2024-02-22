Detectives unearth shocking revelations after analyzing a phone belonging to the wife of murdered Indian businessman JAYESH KUMAR - Fear women.





Friday, 23 February 2024 - The wife of slain businessman, Jayesh Kumar, has been linked to his brutal murder and detained for 14 days as detectives continue with investigations.

Velji Jayaben was arrested on Wednesday after detectives conducted a forensic analysis and discovered that she was in communication with one of the four suspects in police custody, on the day her husband was killed and his body doused in acid.

It is believed that she sought the services of the suspect to discipline her husband after frequent domestic squabbles.

She is reported to have asked the suspect to help discipline and torture her husband as the two had disagreements.

The suspect agreed and recruited others to execute the plan.

However, they ended up killing her husband.

A phone analysis indicated that the suspect sent a message to Jayaben informing her that they had finished the job.

She was however disturbed that the husband had been killed yet the plan was just to beat and warn him.

On the fateful day the businessman was abducted and murdered, he was captured on CCTV walking in the company of his wife and son.

His wife allegedly made a call to the suspects to abduct him.

His body was found dumped in Lukenya, Machakos County.



