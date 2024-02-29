Man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for stabbing his teenage girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating on him

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West
Division, Regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, in a statement on Wednesday,
February 28, 2024, said Masha was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
His conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on 16
November 2021, at Stinkwater near Moretele, wherein he confronted his
girlfriend, who was with him at his home.
He accused her of cheating after seeing images on Facebook. An argument ensued and the girlfriend decided to end the relationship with him.
She, however, slept over in his outside room, and that was
when he decided to get a knife and stabbed her to death while she was asleep.
He subsequently fled to a nearby bush where he attempted
suicide by cutting his hands with a knife. He later withdrew from killing
himself and went back home to report what he had done before handing himself to
the police.
The court granted him R1000 bail, and he pleaded guilty to
the offence. In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, Mpho Matlala
urged the court to consider the rifeness of femicide in the country and further
argued that being in a relationship doesn’t give any partner a right to kill
whenever there’s a conflict.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr
Rachel Makhari, lauded the prosecutor and Constable Kekana from the South
African Police Service for their collaboration in bringing justice to the
family of the deceased.
She called on all community formations to strengthen
educational programmes on gender-based violence and femicide.
