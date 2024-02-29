Rapper JA RULE ‘devastated’ after being denied entry to UK



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Rapper Ja Rule has been left "devastated" after being denied entry into the UK – just days before the start of his tour.

The US rapper, 47, real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, was due to begin his Sunrise tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday, March 1, before concerts in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The music star, wrote on social media: "I’m so devastated. I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in.

"I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows. This is not fair to me or my fans, these venues are 85 per cent sold and now I can’t come…

"The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records.

"In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."





Ja Rule served two years in prison on gun and tax evasion charges, and was released in May 2013.

The Home Office can refuse entry to individuals who "have previously been convicted of a criminal offence punishable by at least 12 months imprisonment," according to Unlock, a charity which assists people with criminal records.

Ja Rule also confirmed to fans that refunds would be available.