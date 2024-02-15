Mali Safi: PHOTOS of the light-skinned Kikuyu lady at the centre of KARANGU MURAYA’s marital woes.

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Renowned Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has been trending after word got out that his marriage is on the rocks.
It was alleged that
his wife, Teresia, was contemplating walking out of their troubled marriage due
to his cheating behaviours.
It is now emerging
that a beautiful lady identified as Carol Kim is at the centre of Karangu’s
marital woes.
Karangu reportedly has
an affair with the pretty lady.
Those in the know
claim that he frequents her residence in Kasarani near Sportsview Hotel.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments