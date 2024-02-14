Another lady shares a WhatsApp video call with deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM and claims they had planned to meet for a date - This guy loved women (WATCH).

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A Kenyan lady identified as Faith Rotich has shared a WhatsApp video call that she had with deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, days before his sudden demise.
Faith reminisced about
their sweet memories and penned emotional messages to the marathoner.
She revealed that they
had planned a date on Thursday but sadly, a tragic road accident claimed his
life.
“Why couldn't you wait
for a little longer for me my dear? Why? Thursday wasn't far why why I am still
in disbelieve,” she captioned the
video.
Kiptum was married to
one wife, Asenath Rotich, and they were blessed with two adorable kids.
She was the only one
known to the marathoner's family.
Faith is
the second lady to come out and reveal that she had a secret affair with the married
marathoner.
Another
lady had earlier flaunted Valentine’s Gifts that Kiptum had given her before his
death and shared romantic photos of them together.
Watch the
video that Faith Rotich posted, hinting that she had an affair with Kiptum.
Another lady shares a WhatsApp video call with deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM and claims they had planned to meet for a date. pic.twitter.com/tLqEoXkiD3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 15, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
