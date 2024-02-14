Another lady shares a WhatsApp video call with deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM and claims they had planned to meet for a date - This guy loved women (WATCH).



Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A Kenyan lady identified as Faith Rotich has shared a WhatsApp video call that she had with deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, days before his sudden demise.

Faith reminisced about their sweet memories and penned emotional messages to the marathoner.

She revealed that they had planned a date on Thursday but sadly, a tragic road accident claimed his life.

“Why couldn't you wait for a little longer for me my dear? Why? Thursday wasn't far why why I am still in disbelieve,” she captioned the video.

Kiptum was married to one wife, Asenath Rotich, and they were blessed with two adorable kids.

She was the only one known to the marathoner's family.

Faith is the second lady to come out and reveal that she had a secret affair with the married marathoner.

Another lady had earlier flaunted Valentine’s Gifts that Kiptum had given her before his death and shared romantic photos of them together.

Watch the video that Faith Rotich posted, hinting that she had an affair with Kiptum.

Another lady shares a WhatsApp video call with deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM and claims they had planned to meet for a date. pic.twitter.com/tLqEoXkiD3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.