Azimio Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA may have also dumped RAILA for KALONZO ahead of 2027 – See what he said that has cleared all doubts?

Azimio Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA may have also dumped RAILA for KALONZO ahead of 2027



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 presidential bid has received huge backing from a man known to be a confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after Azimio Spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, pledged to support Kalonzo’s bid, saying he is the only man who can topple President William Ruto from power.

In a statement, Prof Makau Mutua said Kalonzo is the best man for the job and the rest should just forget.

"Wakwitu Kalonzo Musyoka stands the best chance. Wengine sahau!" Makau, who is Azimio wrote on X.

Azimio is working on crafting a formidable team that will face off with Ruto in the 2027 election.

This comes even as the former Prime Minister has continued to send confounding signals about his ties with the bigwigs with whom he formed Azimio.

Over the weekend, Raila said he has no problem endorsing Kalonzo for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking at a burial service in Kitui, Raila called for patience, saying that he is still in the active political arena.

"What is the problem if Kalonzo is the candidate?

"I did not say Kalonzo cannot be a candidate.

"I just said we came from far away with Kalonzo, he supported me and I can also support him.

"I did not say I have quit politics. When I quit, I will come out and say it," Raila said.

The Azimio boss said they will come out and support one candidate when the right time comes to choose the flagbearer.

However, several leaders, especially from Raila's party, the Orange Democratic Movement, believe he is the best man for the job.

They insist that Raila still has the energy and is the man to beat Ruto in 2027.

Others eyeing to fly the Azimio flag include DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, former CS Peter Munya (PNU), and Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), among others.

