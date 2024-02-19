RUTO is very petty! See what he did to a senior politician who opposed his Presidency after he sent a text message thanking him for giving him a state job.



Monday, February 19, 2024 - A senior politician who lost in the 2022 general elections was recently left with an egg on his face after he sent a message to President William Ruto to thank him for appointing him to one of the boards, only for the head of the state to embarrass him.

Instead of Ruto acknowledging the text, he responded by sending him a video clip from a rally where he was calling him names and dismissing him as a useless man who doesn’t deserve a leadership role.

The politician has since recoiled and turned into a motivational speaker.

Is this Kiraitu Murungi, the former Meru Governor, who was appointed the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.