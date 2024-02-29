Singer TAYLOR SWIFT accused of performing 'Satanic' rituals at her Eras tour concerts by Boyzone singer, SHANE LYNCH



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – American singer, Taylor Swift has been accused of performing demonic rituals at her concerts by Boyzone's Shane Lynch.

The Style hitmaker, 34, is currently touring the globe on her sold-out Eras tour, having just performed seven shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

But now Shane, 47, - who is a Pentecostal born-again Christian - has aimed at the star and other artists who perform 'demonic' rituals without audiences 'even realising'.

He told Ireland's Sunday World newspaper: 'I think when you're looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognizing.

'You'll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.

'Even down to Taylor Swift - one of the biggest artists in the world - you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage.

'But to a lot of people, it's just art and that's how people are seeing it, unfortunately.'

He added that he has stopped listening to hip-hop and Grime because of the 'hidden Satanic' messages and 'evil' concealed within 'the beats' of the music.

During the 'evermore' segment of her Eras tour, Taylor wears a cape as she and her backup dancers dance around with lanterns.

It comes after earlier this month Taylor went viral for flashing a hand gesture that some interpreted as 'the sign of the horns' – a Satanic symbol.

She was belting out her hit Cruel Summer during her show when people noticed the movement, leading to more baseless claims.

The global megastar performed her final Eras Tour concert in the city on Monday night.