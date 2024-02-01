KHALWALE forced to postpone the burial of handler allegedly killed by his bull after he was implicated in his death as DCI swing into action

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has postponed the burial of his handler Kizito Moi Amukune who was allegedly killed by a bull at his Malinya home in Ikolomani.

In a statement yesterday, Khalwale said he postponed the burial after Kakamega tycoon Cleophas Shimanyula claimed that he was involved in the death of Moi.

“Following wild, baseless, and false claims by some pseudo politicians in Kakamega, I've today been forced to indefinitely postpone the burial of my trusted fighter bull caretaker,” Khalwale stated.

The UDA senator noted that a team of DCI detectives visited his home to investigate the demise of the 47-year-old.

“I have readily opened up my home to the police to afford them an opportunity to make credible and conclusive investigations into this sad death thereby enabling them to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion before burial plans continue,” Khalwale added.

Shimanyula on Monday called on the authorities to investigate the death of Moi, alleging that he might have been killed in a love triangle.

"He has been claiming in the media and on online platforms that the bull killed the worker.

"However, there are reports, which I can't confirm as true, that Khalwalwe murdered the worker," Shimanyula stated.

Moi’s body was discovered at the bull’s stall with injuries believed to be caused by the bull’s horns.

Following the tragedy, Khalwale slaughtered the bull as per the Luhya cultural traditions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.