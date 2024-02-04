GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, pays tribute to UHURU’s mother, MAMA NGINA KENYATTA, as RUTO and the DP continue disrespecting her

Sunday, February 4, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has hailed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, for the good job she did to rid Mt. Kenya of alcohol.
Dorcas, awakened the memories of Githeri man when she
visited the Alcohol Recovery Centre in Wangunyu, Kiambaa Constituency.
Martin Kamotho alias Githeri man, who was one of the
highlights of the 2017 presidential election, was once admitted for
rehabilitation at the facility launched by former First Lady Mama Ngina
Kenyatta.
Uhuru awarded Githeri Man the Head of State Commendation
(HSC) at Kasarani Stadium during the 54th Jamhuri Day celebrations for queueing
for long hours to vote.
After receiving the award, Githeri man wallowed into
alcoholism necessitating his admission to the facility.
Pastor Dorcas' visit reawakened these memories, as she paid
tribute to the First Lady of Kenya, Mama Ngina Kenyatta who commissioned the
facility.
"The story of Githeri Man captured the nation during the 2017 elections.
"This was Martin Kamotho who queued for hours to participate
in the highly contested national elections carrying a polythene bag with the
delicacy, githeri, a mix of beans and maize.
"Githeri Man was brought to the rehabilitation centre
by the (now) Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during her term as Kiambu Woman
Representative," a statement by Pastor Dorcas team read.
She added that the facility termed NGAAF Multipurpose
Centre, was officially commissioned on July 31, 2017, by the Founding Mother,
Mama Ngina Kenyatta, whose name is engraved on the plaque.
Dorcas also lauded Anne Nyokabi, Kiambu's first woman
representative and Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, for initiating the construction of
the centre.
This comes even as President William Ruto and Gachagua
continue to torment Uhuru’s mother, having withdrawn her security last year.
