GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, pays tribute to UHURU’s mother, MAMA NGINA KENYATTA, as RUTO and the DP continue disrespecting her



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has hailed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, for the good job she did to rid Mt. Kenya of alcohol.

Dorcas, awakened the memories of Githeri man when she visited the Alcohol Recovery Centre in Wangunyu, Kiambaa Constituency.

Martin Kamotho alias Githeri man, who was one of the highlights of the 2017 presidential election, was once admitted for rehabilitation at the facility launched by former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Uhuru awarded Githeri Man the Head of State Commendation (HSC) at Kasarani Stadium during the 54th Jamhuri Day celebrations for queueing for long hours to vote.

After receiving the award, Githeri man wallowed into alcoholism necessitating his admission to the facility.

Pastor Dorcas' visit reawakened these memories, as she paid tribute to the First Lady of Kenya, Mama Ngina Kenyatta who commissioned the facility.

"The story of Githeri Man captured the nation during the 2017 elections.

"This was Martin Kamotho who queued for hours to participate in the highly contested national elections carrying a polythene bag with the delicacy, githeri, a mix of beans and maize.

"Githeri Man was brought to the rehabilitation centre by the (now) Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during her term as Kiambu Woman Representative," a statement by Pastor Dorcas team read.

She added that the facility termed NGAAF Multipurpose Centre, was officially commissioned on July 31, 2017, by the Founding Mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, whose name is engraved on the plaque.

Dorcas also lauded Anne Nyokabi, Kiambu's first woman representative and Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, for initiating the construction of the centre.

This comes even as President William Ruto and Gachagua continue to torment Uhuru’s mother, having withdrawn her security last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.