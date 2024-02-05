UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK wishes King CHARLES 'a full and speedy recovery' following cancer diagnosis



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has wished King Charles a 'full and speedy recovery' after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The Prime Minister said he had 'no doubt' the monarch would be 'back to full strength in no time' as well wishes poured in from politicians across the UK.

Buckingham Palace this evening announced the King had begun a schedule of regular treatments and was postponing his public-facing duties.

It is not connected with his recent surgery and is not prostate cancer, although the Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

Medics spotted the 'separate issue of concern' when Charles underwent his medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Mr Sunak posted on Twitter/X: 'Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

'I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.'





Mr Sunak's immediate predecessors as PM - Liz Truss and Boris Johnson - also sent their wishes to the monarch.

Ms Truss tweeted: 'Sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer.

'He will be in our thoughts and prayers. God Save The King!'

And Mr Johnson wrote: 'The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.'