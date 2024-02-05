UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK wishes King CHARLES 'a full and speedy recovery' following cancer diagnosis

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has wished King Charles a 'full and speedy recovery' after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.
The Prime Minister said he had 'no doubt' the monarch would
be 'back to full strength in no time' as well wishes poured in from politicians
across the UK.
Buckingham Palace this evening announced the King had
begun a schedule of regular treatments and was postponing his public-facing
duties.
It is not connected with his recent surgery and is not
prostate cancer, although the Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.
Medics spotted the 'separate issue of concern' when Charles
underwent his medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Mr Sunak posted on Twitter/X: 'Wishing His Majesty a full
and speedy recovery.
'I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.'
Mr Sunak's immediate predecessors as PM - Liz Truss and
Boris Johnson - also sent their wishes to the monarch.
Ms Truss tweeted: 'Sending every best wish to His Majesty
The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer.
'He will be in our thoughts and prayers. God Save The King!'
And Mr Johnson wrote: 'The whole country will be rooting for
the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.'
