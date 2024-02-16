KIM KARDASHIAN shares her desired traits in a partner amid ODELL BECKHAM Jr. romance speculations



Friday, February 16, 2024 – Kim Kardashian disclosed what she is looking for in a man amid her rumored romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

The businesswoman revealed she keeps a list of characteristics she wants in a partner on her phone during an interview on James Corden’s “This Life of Mine” podcast Thursday, Feb. 15.

Reading from her list, Kim said the traits she wants are: “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own.

“I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.”

Kardashian, 43, clarified she’s “not so delusional” to think a man “will check every single box.”

However, Kim, who was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, further said she’s not too sure if she’ll walk down the aisle again.

She continued: “There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that'. I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

Kim admitted she’s “not lonely.”

“I’m good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly,” Kardashian added.

Before Kanye West, Kim was also married to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.